1 person sent to hospital in Henderson shooting investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Officers said just after 5:00 a.m. a shooting was reported.

As police collect evidence, they’re also getting statement as part of the investigation.

HPD calls the incident isolated with no danger to the public currently.

Neither the identity of the victim or shooter in the case has been released.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering more details on the investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)