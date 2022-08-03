EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m.

An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene.

Riverside Drive between Lodge Avenue and Pollack Avenue is closed off by police. EPD officers are also blocking off Lodge Avenue where it meets Riverside Drive.

Crime scene tape is set up at the Lodge Food Mart. Police tell us they are currently speaking with a person of interest.

