Police searching for suspect in Owensboro hotel shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) — Authorities are on the scene at the Wingfield Inn on West Parrish Ave in Owensboro. Police have set up a perimeter around the hotel and have brought out K-9s.

Sandy “Slim” Thompson

According to Kentucky State Police, they are searching for Sandy “Slim” Thompson, 41. Police say he pointed a gun at officers at the hotel and that shots were fired.

Trooper Corey King says Thompson jumped out of a window of the hotel room and fled. No injuries were reported.

Thompson was last seen running east on Parrish Ave heading towards the airport. Police say Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.