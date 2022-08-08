HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days.

Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might notice several police vehicles and officers at the building.

Other local agencies have also recently participated in school-related trainings in the area. Over the bridge into Owensboro, Daviess County Public Schools held active shooter training for their staff earlier last month. Across state lines, law agencies gathered at Princeton High School for active shooter response trainings.

