EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News was on the scene of a large police presence in the 300 block of Madison Avenue around 9:15 Sunday night.

Dispatch told us a shots fired call came in around 8:48 p.m. Police had a section of Madison Avenue blocked off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story, we will update as soon as we have more information.