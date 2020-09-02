Heavy police presence in Henderson for barricaded subjects

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple law enforcement vehicles are currently on 12th Street in Henderson.

The road is blocked off.

Police tried to get two people with felony warrants out of a house. Two people have now come out, but authorities say one more person is in the house.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and we’re working to get more information.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

