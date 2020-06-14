Call for help in domestic violence incident leads to standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a call for help ended in a standoff Sunday.

EPD Sergeant Nick Winsett tells Eyewitness News that a female called for help in the area of Fulton Avenue and Uhlhorn Street around 3:30 in the afternoon for a domestic violence incident.

Police said 43-year-old James Lee Bell had assaulted her with a knife and had already left the scene when police arrived.

We’re told Bell was later found in the 1700 block of North 5th Avenue.

Police said he had a knife on him and refused to come out of his vehicle.

Police surrounded his vehicle and negotiators were called to the scene.

Winsett said after a long standoff, Bell surrendered and no force was used.

“We train for this. We have negotiators on standby to come out and speak to individuals to have them surrender peacefully. That’s exactly what we want and that’s exactly what happened here,” said Winsett.

We’re told Bell was taken to a local hospital to get checked out, and then was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

