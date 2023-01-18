EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People living and traveling in parts of the Tri-State need to be on the lookout as several counties have fallen under a flood advisory.

These advisories are in effect for portions of Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Here are counties that are impacted until the advisory is lifted at 6:45 p.m. CST:

Indiana: Posey and Vanderburgh counties

Kentucky: Henderson County

Illinois: White County

Weather officials say the incoming rain is expected to be an issue as water is already starting to flood roads.

You’re urged to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming across roads that have flooded. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

