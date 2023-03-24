HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As heavy rain continues to fall this morning, some issues have arose around many parts of the Tri-State.

South Gibson Schools are operating on a two-hour delay this morning, likely due to the weather and the potential for flooding in several areas.

Central Dispatch in Evansville says they have a sheriff’s deputy responding to a tree in the road in the 3400 block of Bromm Road. First responders in Evansville are also on the scene of an accident at Oak Hill and Maxwell.

In Illinois, officials in White County say there are reports of an Oil tank on fire in Crossville. Eyewitness News will bring updates on the incident as more information becomes available.

Severe weather threats are expected to roll into the Tri-State later today. Eyewitness News will provide updates on-air and online as the day progresses.