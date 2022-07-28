VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — It’s official — the Tractor Pull at the Vanderburgh County Fair has been canceled. Event organizers say Mother Nature got in the way of tonight’s event.

President of the Vanderburgh County Fair Jeff Ziliak tells us all grandstand events for Thursdsay have been canceled. He says rides are also closed for tonight.

Event organizers encourage you to stay at the fair and join them for Tiny Tots at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. They add that you can also enjoy a hot meal in the Banquet Hall.

If you purchased a wristband today, organizers say they will be honored on Friday.