Heavy rains cause flooding, traffic problems in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -In a matter of hours Owensboro received more than 3.5 inches of rain early Thursday.

The rain caused areas of Frederica Street along with several other streets running east and west of the main thoroughfare to flood quickly.

Drivers across Daviess County reported having to turn around at spots on both state highways and Owensboro city streets.

The flooding caused the Owensboro Transit System to run a delay for nearly an hour, eventually getting back on schedule just before 7:00 a.m.

Owensboro Catholic Schools operated on a one hour delay Thursday morning due to the high water near their schools.

Owensboro Catholic High School and Middle School operated on a two hour delay.

(This story was originally published on September 3, 2020)