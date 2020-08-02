Heavy rains causing issues in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- One woman in northern Vanderburgh County says recent heavy rains have caused a big problem for her and her home.

Every time it rains, Connie McDivvitt says her driveway disappears under several inches of rain, with the rock underneath washing away. McDivitt says this has been an issue for years but got worse after a subdivision was put in next door.

Basically, it’s a question of safety as far as if I need anything. If it wasn’t for my neighbors helping me, it’s nuts. Because if there’s a fire up there or if I need an ambulance and both of them are gone, what do I do? Connie McDivvitt

McDivitt says she’s especially worried about getting out of her house in the event of an emergency.

(This story was originally published on August 2, 2020)

