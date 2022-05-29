EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Time to throw out old furniture and appliances for Heavy Trash Day on June 14. Items collected that day will be furniture, appliances, refrigerators, freezers, building materials, construction debris and carpeting.

Further instructions include:

Refrigerators and freezers will be picked up separately and only if the refrigerants have been removed and tagged by a professional.

Carpet must be bundled, rolled up and cut into 4 ft. lengths.

Construction materials and debris must be in containers that weigh no more than 75 pounds.

Containers must be strong enough not to break.

Heavy items must be set three feet away from regular trash and recycling containers.

All heavy items must be set out on the scheduled collection day and no earlier than 24 hours of scheduled day.

Items that will not be picked up for disposal include tires, concrete, bricks, dirt, automobile parts, batteries, paint, hazardous liquids, yard waste and any item longer than eight feet.