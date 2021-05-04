Heavy trash can be scheduled for year-round pick up in Evansville

Heavy Trash Pickup Collection

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The days of cruising through the neighborhood to check out what’s being tossed during heavy trash pick-up week are gone in Evansville.

Heavy trash pick-up changed from two pick-ups a year to being able to schedule pick-ups as often as every two weeks. Instead of looking at a map to see when heavy trash pick-up is happening on your street, you need to call 1-800-886-3345 to schedule a time for pickup.

One item is accepted per pickup, except for items that are usually a pair, such as a mattress and a box spring or a table and chairs. Items allowed include:

  • Appliances – Such as a stove, washer, dryer and water heater, as well as a refrigerator or freezer with refrigerants removed and tagged by a certified professional – and meeting the City’s safety guidelines for disposal (Republic Services to specify)
  • Furniture – Such as a sofa, table, chair, mattress, box spring, dresser or bookcase
  • Electronics – Stereo, radio, etc.
  • Household items and tools – Like a rake or shovel
  • Carpet – One rolled section that’s less than 4 feet long and 2 feet around
  • Limited construction and building material – In one container; no boxes, bags, loose piles or stacks

The following items are not accepted:

  • Electronics – TV, computer, computer parts or accessories
  • Construction materials – Such as concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles or privacy fencing
  • Auto parts – Like batteries and tires
  • Hazardous materials – Any materials that are hazardous to humans or animals

Officials with Republic Services say the change will fix a lot of issues, including trespassing on private property. The changes will also allow people to get rid of more heavy trash throughout the year.

