EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Westside Improvement Association has lit up Evansville’s Helfrich Gateway Garden for the holidays.

The garden is at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and West Maryland Street.

This is the third year the group has done this.

This year there are eight new arches to help light the path.

The tradition of lighting up the garden was inspired by Charlie Stocker who passed away in 2021.

He was the president of the Westside Improvement Association.