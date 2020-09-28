Hello Beautiful Boutique customers demand answers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– A Hopkins County woman was arrested and accused of writing cold checks to two local businesses. Hundreds of Tri-State women have taken to Facebook saying she also owes them money.

Madisonville police officers say Lacie Jo Turner was booked in the Hopkins County Jail Friday for allegedly writing two checks to Hopkins County businesses. Investigators say both checks bounced.

“One of our officers came in contact with Ms. Turner and she had two outstanding warrants for theft by deception under $500,” said Madison Police Major Andy Rush.

Officers say one check was written to a restaurant for nearly $20. The other check was written to a gas station for about $55.

“It is not a large amount of money, however, whenever you get several of those together it can be taxing on a local business for sure,” said Major Rush.

Hundreds of Tri-State women say those businesses aren’t the only ones who’s pockets are hurting. Several months ago, thousands of women joined a Facebook page called ‘Hello Beautiful Boutique’ and ordered merchandise from the page. Customers say Turner is the one who was selling the items, but then the boutique’s Facebook page disappeared.

“She deleted it completely where no one could comment on anything anymore because the comments were starting to be like, ‘I still haven’t received this, I still haven’t received this, I still haven’t gotten a refund,'” said Ashton Hale. She paid Turner $100 for an order in April. Hale said she didn’t receive her items or get a refund until Turner found out Hale was going to be interviewed by Eyewitness News. Not everyone has had the same luck.

“As of right now, I have not received any refunds or any of the items that I’ve ordered,” said Higgs. “I would just be over the moon to get my money back.”

Higgs ordered nearly $200 worth of items from Hello Beautiful Boutique this past spring, but so far she said she has received nothing from Turner except a rough time.

“That’s her key phrase, ‘I’m trying my best. I’m trying my best,'” explained Higgs.

Now there is a Facebook group with over 200 women from all over the Tri-State who are still trying to get a refund. Some customers have been out hundreds of dollars for months.

“I noticed this morning, when I was looking at the theft page, a woman saying she had gotten her for over $500. I’ve seen several 2, 3, 400… It’s just crazy,” said Higgs.

All of these orders were made via Pay Pal. Anyone affected can request a refund but that refund has to be approved by the seller. Investigators are asking anyone who may have paid for merchandise through the Beautiful Boutique Facebook page, but never received the items, to call police.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)