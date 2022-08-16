EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville’s Habitat for Humanity put out a message on social media on Tuesday asking for water donations. The organization helps to build houses for people in need which means they work outside even on hot days.

According to the message, they have run out of water for their volunteers and employees due to the extreme heat. They appreciate anyone who does donate water for them.

Donations can be dropped off at their office at 560 E. Diamond Ave. from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.