“Helping His Hands” responds to latest disaster

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) – Scott Shipman is the Founder and Executive Director of Helping His Hands Disaster Response. The organization does disaster response and recovery for anywhere in the U.S. The organization helped in Tennessee back when Waverly was flooded, and the group assisted with cleanup and rebuilding. With Newburgh, Indiana, they helped with the aftermath of the tornado that hit the town.

Other services the group provides are food pantries and food depots, and they build wheelchair ramps alongside servicing vehicles for those in need. Helping His Hands is a short-term mission organization specializing in disaster response.

Their most recent task is to manage food drives for tornado victims in Kentucky, as well as are helping with cleanup efforts for hard-hit towns. They are also asking for assistance building disaster kits and are accepting monetary donations. To learn more about this organization, or to see their latest charitable efforts, please visit this website.