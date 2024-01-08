HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Five nonprofit organizations in Henderson County received part of a $40,000 grant on Monday, courtesy of the Community Foundation of Henderson.

Habitat for Humanity of Henderson and the W.C. Handy Festival each received $5,000. Officials say that the festival’s grant money will go towards funding its 34th year, while Habitat will use its money to continue the Habitat Voucher Program to help low-income residents of the Henderson area.

East Heights Elementary School received $7500, which it will use to expand its STREAM curriculum, which stands for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math, by creating a more hands-on learning environment. Students will have access to items such as 3D printers, oversized building blocks and interactive light walls.

Junior Achievement also received $7500, which will go towards the JA Miss Business program, helping young women become corporate and community leaders. Those chosen for the program learn about entrepreneurship and financial literacy, among other topics.

St. Anthony’s Hospice received the largest donation. Its $15,000 will be used to both continue and expand its palliative care program for the community, which is not currently covered by Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement in the home setting.

Foundation president Mark Weaver says there were many different nonprofits in the running, but that they felt that choosing these organizations was the most beneficial for the community. “We felt like they will make the difference, and so we know that we are accomplishing what we formed for.”

Foundation officials say this is the largest set of grants they’ve given so far.