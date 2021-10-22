Henderson and UK students show support for family of Lofton Hazelwood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Family and friends of Thomas Lofton Hazelwood are starting to pay their last respects in Henderson.

Hazelwood was found unresponsive after a fraternity event. Visitation started earlier this afternoon.

“It’s been devastating. Everybody has been heartbroken over what’s happened,” says Larry Dixon, who owns Shaw’s Flowers in Henderson. He’s known the Hazelwoods for about five decades, and has known Lofton since he was a kid.

“He’d love to hunt, fish, just a really, really nice young man,” he recalled. “My son owns a pontoon boat, and their family owned a boat and they would go to the lake and spend time together.”

Hazelwood died after he was found unresponsive following an event at the farmhouse fraternity house Monday night. Hazelwood graduated this past year from Henderson County High School, where school officials say they were deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

“The community has just been really heartbroken over what’s happened, and the outpouring of support and love and tributes for them has been tremendous,” Dixon said.

The UK community also showed their support during an on campus vigil last night at the Catholic Newman Center.

“And I just want to make sure that they were aware that they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” says Carly Crawford, a student at University of Kentucky.

In a Facebook post by Tomblinson Funeral Home, the family was thankful for all the support, but are now preferring people contribute to the Lofton Hazelwood Memorial Fund, an account created at Field and Main Bank in Henderson.

Dixon also says Hazelwood will be remembered by family and friends as a wonderful person to be around.

Funeral services are scheduled for tomorrow at noon at Holy Name Church.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2021)