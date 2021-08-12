Henderson and Webster County Firefighters receive AEDs

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Deaconess Henderson EMS presented 9 AEDs to first responders from fire departments in both Henderson and Webster Counties.

Thursday morning Deaconess Henderson EMS donated 9 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to both fire departments. AEDs are used when someone is suffering from cardiac arrest to re-establish a heart beat. Dr. Dennis Beck from Deaconess Henderson EMS says this will make a huge difference for residents in rural areas.

“If someone is in a immediate heart attack or cardiac arrest, they can literally bring them back to life restart their heart and make a big difference,” Dr. Beck says this is expected to save thousands of people’s lives in Kentucky.

Firefighters and police officers are usually the first responders on the scene of a medical emergency.