Henderson announces closing dates of water features

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Henderson’s Parks and Recreation Department announced today the final days of area water features for this season.

East End Park Sprayground’s will close on Monday, Sept. 21, while both the Riverfront Water Feature and Central Park Fountain will close on Monday, Oct. 5.

All water features are scheduled to reopen in May 2021.

For more information, contact the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 18, 2020)