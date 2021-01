HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A mobile home in Henderson is damaged in a late night fire.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Stratman Road Monday. When our crew arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Firefighters say nobody was injured. They are still working to determine a cause.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)