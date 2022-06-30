HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Highway 425 is receiving turn lanes that will make life easier for future Pratt Paper employees. The Henderson Board of Commissioners awarded a bid for the project to JBI Construction Inc. of Evansville at a special meeting called on June 30.

Turn lanes will be built on the Kentucky 425 bypass that leads into the Pratt Paper site. The project will cost $1,967,800.

The $500 million Pratt project is a state-of-the art, 450,000-square-foot paper mill and corrugator that will manufacture 100 percent recycled products including corrugated sheet and boxes. The mill is expected to create 325 new jobs in what Governor Andy Beshear has described as the largest economic development in Western Kentucky in 25 years.

Henderson was named the selected site in late July 2021 and the groundbreaking took place in December 2021. Construction on the Pratt complex is already well underway.