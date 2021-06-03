Henderson bike share program returns

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson welcomes back a bike share program.

Bikes can now be found to rent at a the corner of Second and Main. The Henderson Tourist Commission says this is done through a partnership with the Evansville Trails Coalition. The bikes are sponsored by the Field and Main Bank and Preston Family Foundation.

Organizers say the bike share existed before COVID and they’re excited to make it happen again. The Henderson Tourist Commission says these bikes will stay up as long as the community continues using them.