Henderson Board of Commissioners approves vaccine incentive

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Board of Commissioners has approved a vaccine incentive for up to one thousand of its residents.

Anyone who gets the COVID-19 shot between September 22 and October 22 will receive a $100 gift card paid for by the American Rescue Plan. To get the gift card, you have to get the shot at T&T Drug Store, Midway Pharmacy or Health First Community Health Center.

The commission says they took this measure to help increase vaccinations and stop the spread of COVID-19. However, many in the community adverse to getting the vaccine.

Eyewitness News spoke to Dr. Brad Scheu, VP & Chief Medical Officer of Deaconess Clinic and Dr. Phillip Adams, Medical Director of the Access Center at Deaconess Midtown COVID Units to ask about the efforts to increase vaccination in the area.