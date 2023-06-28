HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Henderson businesses got a crash course in how to handle potential attackers.

The Henderson Police Department held an “active attacker training.”

They say it prepares people for potential threats they could encounter in their workplace. The training is used to raise awareness and prepare.

Henderson Police Department Chief Sean Mckinney says the free session is a way to reach a lot of people at the same time. Mckinney says if you are ever in an active situation, use the “run-hide-fight” method.