HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police respond to a car crash Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 1st and North Green Streets.

HPD tells Eyewitness News a car was trying to turn right on North Green Street when another car hit its passenger side.

Both drivers were transported to Deaconess Henderson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.