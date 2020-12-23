Henderson Christian Community Outreach spreads holiday joy

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Volunteers from Henderson Christian Community Outreach were out giving away food, toys, and other necessities Wednesday for people in need this holiday season.

Children also got the opportunity to meet with Santa before Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick starts his journey around the world. Executive Director Mary Dunham said the support they receive for their project means they’re able to do vital work for the community.

“Because we are a ministry and we get to do a devotion and a prayer every morning, we have so many people who are praying for us and praying with us, it just makes this Christmas food basket giveaway more special. It’s just a way to put a smile on people’s faces that didn’t smile a whole lot this year,” said Dunham.

Dunham said the organization had to make this year’s event a drive-thru due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

