Henderson church celebrates final service

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson church congregation closed the book on 150 years of history on Sunday.

Officials say a declining, aging congregation and the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision to close Zion United Church of Christ after services on June 27. The church board president says she has hopes the community will remember the church’s legacy.

“We were very unpopular 25 years ago when we became an open and affirming church,” said Pam Johnson, chair of the church’s board of directors. “We had people stand outside of our church with hateful signs and shout terrible things at us, but we thought it was the right thing to do.”

The church building has been donated to the Center of Addiction Recover of Henderson.