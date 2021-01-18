Henderson church honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Around two dozen people gathered at First United Methodist Church in Henderson in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day.

The hour long program featured music and speeches honoring the civil rights leader.

Keynote speaker Reverend Charles Johnson, who’s also the Executive Director of the Henderson Human Rights Commission, says following recent events, including the Capitol riot, there’s still much more work to be done.

“We have to speak up against what we have witnessed, and we shouldn’t be afraid to speak up and say this is not a reflection of who we are as a nation, as an American citizen regardless of our color, regardless of our economic status, this is not who we are as nation,” Rev. Johnson said.

Church officials say they also made sure to enforce social distancing and mask wearing during the events.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)