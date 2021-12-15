Henderson church hosting prayer vigil for tornado victims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Henderson announced they’ll be hosting an informal prayer vigil this Friday night at 6:00 p.m. for those affected by the tornadoes and are wanting to spend quiet time in prayer.

The prayer service will be lead by The Very Reverend Rich Martindale of St. Paul’s, Reverend Tim Hobbs of Community Baptist Church, Reverend David Clifford of First Christian Church and a representative of The Presbyterian Church.

Officials say cash donations will be given to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund for Tornado Victims.