Henderson church replenishes ‘giving tree’

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) While the temperature outside continues to drop with the threat of snow on the way, one Henderson church isn’t stopping their mission to give to those in need.

Volunteers from Heart of God Ministries were out today replenishing their giving tree, which provides clothes, water, and food to whoever needs it.

The ministry’s pastor says she feels it’s important to give during these cold winter months.

“So this is part of us fulfilling the commission the Lord gave us,” says Marilyn Cain, “And we are to show forth the Heart of God, the Father to the people that he loves them and he wants them to be taken care of.”

Cain says she came up with the idea through prayer.

The ministry is taking donations for the giving tree from anyone who wishes to donate.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)