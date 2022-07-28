HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson Mayor Steve Austin and Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider gave their state of the city and county addresses today.

The speeches were significant not only for what they had in them, but also today’s address was the last state of the city address Mayor Austin will deliver as his last term in office ends.

Before his final state of the city speech, a final thank you from the Henderson Rotary Club, who gave the mayor their Hometown Hero award.

“I’ve never been in it for honors or praise or anything. I’m in it for our community and to make the community the best it can be,” Mayor Austin said.

During his address, Mayor Austin says they’re working with a housing developer on plans for adding up to 300 new homes over the next seven years, with other local developers looking to add more homes.

“There’s got to be a constant demand for them,” he said. “But if there is demand for them, we’ve got enough property and enough infrastructure to do 300 new homes.”

Mayor Austin also credits the city and county working together to bring the new Pratt Paper mill, which is expected to add several hundred jobs. He added Hydro Aluminum’s $15 million investment announced today can help the Riverport. The planned sports complex will go in front of the planning commission as soon as next week.

“It has the opportunity right now than any time I think the last 25 years. We’ve had ups and downs. We’ve never had a bad period, but we’ve had periods that were better than others,” said Mayor Austin.

Judge Executive Schneider says the county is in some of the best strategic and financial partnerships in modern history. He cited the new jobs from Pratt Paper, and today’s Hydro Aluminum announcement as signs of the county’s growing economic strength.

“Right now in Henderson County, jobs are plentiful, wages are up, home values are up, and there’s more good news on the way,” he said during his speech.

Schneider added more economic development will be announced in the near future. He also said during this afternoon’s speech that a new cutting edge fiber network to be announced as soon as next month for Henderson County.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2022)