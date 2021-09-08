Henderson City-County Planning Commission approves site plans for Pratt Industries paper mill

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson City-County Planning Commission approved the site plans for the Pratt Industries paper mill during a meeting on Tuesday.

The project was originally announced on July 29 by Governor Andy Beshear. The new development is expected to bring at least 320 jobs to the area. The executive chairman of Pratt Industries says it will be the most advanced environmentally friendly mill built and will make recycled paper products.

The future site will be located along Highway 425 bypass. Construction is expected to begin early next year.