HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson City-County Rescue Squad announced on Facebook that Chief Bryant L. Woodard has passed away.

The Facebook page had previously stated that Woodard was in the ICU for over a week battling bronchitis and COVID-19, although a cause of death was not revealed.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral home.