HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson worked with Hunden Strategic Partners to conduct a feasibility study to see if a hotel would be good for the city. And after the study and much consideration, they say the city is ready.

They looked at three different options for the location, but ultimately decided the Soaper Building was the best possible location. The study says the hotel could hold up to 50 rooms even possibly a rooftop bar, as well as other features.

The other two locations considered were Big Rivers Electric on 3rd Street and Union Bank & Trust on Main Street. The Soaper Building was chosen due to its height and its prior use as a hotel after it was built in 1924. However, the report does note the low ceiling heights and lack of parking present a challenge for redesign.

Mayor Bradly Staton says he is fully behind the project and believes it will be great for the city. The next step in the process is to hire an architect to figure out how much the renovation and revitalization is going to cost.

To read the full draft report, click here.