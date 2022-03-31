HENDERSON, KY (WEHT) – Two major organization of Henderson have agreed to a merger. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Henderson Partnership (DHP) have completed their official reorganization just ahead of the April 1 deadline.

Both boards voted to confirm the terms of the merger this week with their respective chairs signing off on the deal today. The vote followed a three-month examination by a merger committee made up of members from each organization.

“It’s been a process that took a community effort, and it’s a blessing that we’ve been able to bring two organizations together for the greater good and the greater benefit of Henderson, Henderson County, and our downtown businesses,” said chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce board of directors Doug Lawson.

The Chamber also welcomed new full-time staff member Clay Gillham as Events and Communications Coordinator. Clay will assist in event planning, marketing and communications in support of the newly-merged organizations.

The DHP will become a division of the Chamber alongside its existing pillars of workforce/education, agriculture, government affairs and membership. Some members of the past DHP Board of Directors will join the Chamber’s newly-formed Downtown Committee and others will take seats on the Board of Directors to ensure continued synergy of the two organizations’ efforts.

“The DHP board is thrilled to return to its original home as a division of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce,” said Downtown Committee chairman Sean Wilder. “The agreement signed today is indicative of the climate of collaboration and a “better together” attitude that permeates Henderson’s civic organizations and government. Downtown Henderson has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent years and this move will provide DHP with the resources to continue to fuel that momentum and take it to the next level.”

Businesses that were previously members of either organization will now enjoy one streamlined membership with the full myriad of benefits from both. The membership will present a greater value for businesses and a stronger single organization for the community.

“This has been a very exciting week for the Chamber of Commerce and the community. We look forward to more collaborative efforts this year with other organizations and ways we can continue to support and provide resources to the business community in Henderson County,” says president of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Lindsay Locasto.

The Henderson Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit corporation incorporated locally in 1950. The organization works to strengthen the local economy, advocate for its members and the community, advance community excellence and deliver value to its members.