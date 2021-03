Brad Schneider reacts to a zap from the Henderson County Jail’s electric shock glove.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider got quite a shock when he visited the Henderson County Detention Center Wednesday.

Visited the Henderson Co. Detention Ctr today. Col. Rick Hendricks dared me to experience the jail’s electric shock gloves, which are less expensive to use & safer than tasers. I said sure. Mistake. It zapped me hard. The sound has been muted on purpose. I got a little salty. 😁 pic.twitter.com/RYefOmaNwy — Bradley L. Schneider (@bradschneider1) March 17, 2021

Schneider says Col. Rick Hendricks dared him to try out the jail’s electric shock gloves. The gloves are less expensive and supposed to be safer than a TASER.

Schneider said the zap made him a little salty.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)