Henderson Co. Schools adding school bus WiFi hotspots

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For Henderson County Schools students who don’t have Internet, school buses equipped with WiFi will be parked at designated areas so students can download and access instructional materials and resources to support virtual learning during Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) school days.

Students began the school year virtually Tuesday.

AM Session Locations from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Monday – Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.

Tuesday – Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South – Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.

Wednesday – Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.

Thursday – Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South – Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.

Friday – Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.

PM Session Locations from 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday – Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South – Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.

Tuesday – Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.

Wednesday – Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South – Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.

Thursday – Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.

Friday – Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South – Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.

Families and students may also park at any Henderson County school building to have access to WiFi to use with Chromebooks.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)

