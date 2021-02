HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) In a partnership with Walmart Pharmacy, Henderson County Schools will begin a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its staff beginning this Wednesday.

Employees who voluntarily signed up to be vaccinated will receive the Moderna vaccine.

This will be the first of 11 clinics that will be held for staff around the district and at Walmart Pharmacy.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)