HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Community College (HCC) recently acknowledged the academic, leadership and service achievements of its students for the spring 2023 semester.

Officials with HCC say on April 28, over 35 HCC students received honors and scholarships at an Honors Night event held at the Preston Arts Center. A complete list of awards and recipients is available on the HCC website.

Officials also say HCC recently announced the spring 2023 President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List. The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who earned an overall semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in college-level courses. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earned an overall GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 in college-level courses. A complete list of spring 2023 President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List students is available on the HCC website.

“We are so proud of these students,” said Jason Warren, President and CEO of HCC. “Their hard work and dedication impress me every day. Congratulations to everyone on an outstanding spring semester.”