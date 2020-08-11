Henderson Community College delays start of fall semester

HENDERSON, KY (WEHT) – In response to two positive COVID-19 cases among employees, Henderson Community College has made the decision to delay the start of the fall semester until Monday, August 24.

This delay includes all instructional modes: face-to-face, online, and hybrid.

“The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority,” said Dr. Jason Warren, President/CEO of HCC. This decision was made after discussion with Clay Horton, Public Health Director for the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD), and Kim Jones, HCC’s Healthy at Work Officer.

Warren noted that required quarantines from the contact tracing process have impacted a significant number of employees involved in the planning, support, and delivery of face-to-face and hybrid courses. “By moving the start date to August 24, it will give us time to get our full staff back and ensure our students are fully supported this semester.”

Future, isolated employee or student cases might not necessitate calendar changes as long as strict health department protocols are followed such as social distancing, masks and quarantining, Warren commented. What makes this situation unique is the concentrated number of individuals serving in critical roles and the timing, less than a week before the start of courses.

The college will continue to remain open to provide in-person and virtual support. Open registration continues with seats available for the courses that will now begin on August 24, as well as 12-week and 8-week late start offerings.

HCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and update college plans based on any changes from the Governor’s Office, the White House, Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), or the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The announcement comes one day after Governor Andy Beshear recommended all K-12 schools in Kentucky postpone in-person instruction classes until September 28th.

(This story was originally published on August 11, 2020)