Henderson Community Outreach expanding to better help families with food, rent

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For decades, the Henderson Christian Community Outreach has helped county residents struggling to put food on the table, pay rent, or get by when times are tough.

Now they’ll have a larger facility to better help local families near the intersection of 5th and Ingram Streets. Executive Director Mary Dunham says the new facility will include private spaces for families and people coming in for help, including a chapel in the front of the building.

Not only are they building a new facility, they’re also trying to build a lasting impact locally. Dunham says choosing to break ground on Good Friday, an important day in Christianity, is symbolic.

It was by choice that we pick this day. Obviously, God gave His son that died on the cross on Good Friday so that we may be here and by doing it today, it’s just the symbolism of ‘we will be there for the families of Henderson County in need.’ Mary Dunham

Not only did Friday’s ceremony feature bagpipes and a special visit from the Easter Bunny, they also honored leaders past and president, including the late Larry Butler. Butler’s brother David spoke on his behalf and noted how much Butler gave to the Community Outreach.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the Summer, with officials hopeful the project will be completed by the end of the year.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)