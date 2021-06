EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The City of Evansville will soon end COVID-19 testing at the CK Newsome Center. June 23 will be the last day for testing at the facility.

Last year, the CK Newsome Center became a constant source of COVID testing, offering testing through the week, every week. You can still get tested Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. until June 23. The COVID-19 testing site at the CK Newsome Center is a state partnered testing site in Evansville for all community members. It helped keep the pressure off hospital and health department testing sites during the brink of the pandemic for nearly 11 months.