HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Animal Control is trying to learn more about a less than 6 six week old kitten that had one of its eyes shot out after apparently being shot with a BB gun.

Animal Control says the kitten was “left for suffering and dead” and since there was not a vet available when it was brought in it died before they could get the needed medical attention.

It’s believed juveniles were responsible and, according to Animal Control, cruelty cases like this have been happening for a couple of years and it’s frustrating that not much can be done since those they believe are responsible cannot be charged.

They are asking that if anyone happens to see anything involving cruelty to animals to take pictures or record video and contact Animal Control. It is also a good idea to contact police.