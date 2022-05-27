HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The summer meal program will be having a kickoff on June 1 at the North Middle School football field from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meals will be provided for students.

Fun activities included will be Daniel’s Fun Foam Factory, a bounce house, a giant Connect 4 game, corn hole and the Henderson County Public Library Children and Teens Department. The kickoff is hosted by the Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department.

The Summer Meal Curbside Pickup program is every Thursday and will begin on June 2 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following locations unless noted:

Bend Gate Elementary School.

East Heights Elementary School.

Spottsville Elementary School.

Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center.

AB Chandler Elementary from 11:15 – 11:45 am. A school bus with meals will be at AB Chandler Elementary.

River Valley Behavioral Health at 205 Hwy 284 in Henderson from 11-11:30 a.m.

Henderson Hotel from 10:45-11 a.m.

Other community locations and times are:

River Valley Behavioral Health at 618 N Green St in Henderson from 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays beginning May 31.

River Valley Behavioral Health at 455 Klutey Park Plaza in Henderson from 11-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning June 1.

Cambridge Apartments from 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Wednesdays beginning June 1.

Henderson Station Apartments from 11-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays beginning June 1.

Carriage Mobile Home Park from 10:45-11 a.m. Wednesdays beginning June 8.

Presidential Mobile Home Park from 11-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays beginning June 8.

Woodsview Apartments from 11:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays beginning June 8.

Canoe Creek Apartments from 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesdays beginning June 8.

Harding Trailer Park from 10:45-11 a.m. Thursdays beginning June 9.

Shadytree Mobile Home Park from 11:10-11:25 a.m. Thursdays beginning June 9.

Sunset Mobile Home Park 11:25-11:40 a.m. Thursdays beginning June 9.

Saddlebrook Apartments 11:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 9.

Meals will be delivered to the Boys & Girls Club Henderson County, Salvation Army and JFK Center beginning on June 1. The JFK Center meals will be available from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The program will run through July 29th. There will be no meals the week of July 4th.

The Summer Meal program was established to ensure children continue to receive healthy meals when school is out. The meals are free to all children and youth ages 18 and under and to people with a mental or physical disability ages 19-21 that still participates in a school program.

The Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the USDA.