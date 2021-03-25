Henderson County baseball coach gets team support

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Baseball Coach Adam Hines had been looking for a kidney donor for some time. Through the power of social media, a donor stepped up to the plate.

Adam Hines found his donor match after a former high school student of his mother’s saw a Facebook post.

Now a few months later, both her son Adam and former student, David Gustafson, are recovering from Tuesday’s kidney surgery.

Adam Hines’ wife said Adam’s surgery is a miracle. She shared a photo of Adam and his donor as well as a pin that his donor presented him.

The Henderson County High School baseball team had hitting practice Thursday, but there was a void with Coach Hines not there. His assistant coach was happy to step up to the plate in his absence.

“But you know, the biggest thing he asked me to do it a couple months ago, I said no problem. Of course I can do that,” said JD Arndt.

The team wants to continue to make Hines proud this season.

“He’s just always been there for everybody you know, in the game, out of the games,” said senior Seth Givens.

It’s not been easy for Hines while his kidney disease worsened. He said, before his surgery, that he was getting winded at practice.

“No matter how he feels, or how he felt throughout the four years that he’s been here, he’s always came to practice. And he’s always had a smile on his face, and he’s been ready to go,” said senior player Colton Evans.

“He really gets to know the kids and takes ownership with them,” said Arndt.

For that support the team’s felt over these last four years, they wanted to reciprocate. In addition to the team, the community showed an outpouring too.

Colton Evans’ mom said she organized a meal train where the community could sign up and list a meal they’d like to make for them.

“So I’m gonna make them spaghetti and salad and give it to my night is this Sunday night. So give them a little dessert, things like that,” said Shawna Evans.

Last weekend, the team presented Hines with a signed poster.

“I was like good luck, coach. We love you. We’re gonna miss you”, said Colton Evans.

“I got and to see miracles happen for him, it just makes your heart feel good,” said Shawna Evans.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)