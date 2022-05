HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Books are on the move this summer as the Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile announced its park schedule. The schedule is included below.

Audubon Mill Park – 11:00 a.m. on June 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Newman Park – 9:00 a.m. on May 31, June 28, July 12 and 26.

East End Spray Park – 10:30 a.m. on May 31, June 28, July 12 and 26.

Sandy Lee Watkins Park – 9:00 a.m. on June 1 and 29, July 13 and 27.

Baskett Recreation Park – 10:30 a.m. on June 1 and 29, July 13 and 27.

John James Audubon Park – 9:00 a.m. on June 2 and 30, July 14 and 28.

Atkinson Park – 10:30 a.m. on June 2 and 30, July 14 and 28.

City of Robards Park – 9:00 a.m. on June 3, July 1, 15 and 29.

Freedom Park – 10:30 a.m. on June 3, July 1, 15 and 29.

Charles Alexander Park – 9:00 a.m. on June 10 and 24, July 22.