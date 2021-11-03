Henderson County Chamber of Commerce announces new president

HENDERSON, Ky – The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has announced Lindsay Locasto as the new President. Locasto will replace Ellen Redding, who announced her retirement in August 2021.

Locasto will assume the role on December 6, 2021. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization into the future,” said Locasto. “I am grateful to be surrounded by a supportive board, community partners, and local government with a vision for collaboration. It is a very exciting time in Henderson County and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce will continue to be a convener of people, a champion for business growth and development, and a catalyst for positive change in Henderson County.”

Redding’s retirement comes after two years as President of the Henderson Chamber. “I am excited to pass the baton to Lindsay. She is very knowledgeable and committed to the current and future success of our community. We have worked together on projects and her skill set will allow her to move into this positioneasily.” said Ellen Redding

Locasto has served four years at the Downtown Henderson Partnership where she has promoted downtown businesses and executed many community events for the Central Business District such as the Independence Day Firework Celebration, Porch Fest, and Market on Main. Locasto was involved with The Perch pocket park project, development of the Downtown Master Plan, and other beautification efforts for downtown Henderson.

Locasto is an avid runner and enjoys yoga in her free time. In 2017, after the loss of her brother to opioids, she co-founded the organization 7 Sisters. The group’s mission is to educate, provide recovery options, and stop the stigma associated with addiction. She has lived in the tri-state area most of her life and is proud to call it home.